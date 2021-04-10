For Quick Alerts
Ugadi 2022: Happy Ugadi Wishes, Quotes, Messages For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status
India
New Delhi, Apr 10: Ugadi 2022 (known as Gudi Padwa in Maharastra) is a special occasion for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This is because it is a day for starting a new calendar year.
Here's a list of some messages to share with your loved ones, family and friends. Also one can update their Facebook and Whatsapp status
- Wishing you and your family A very Happy New Year on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.
May this New Year brings with it a pot of full of luck and joy for you and your family. Happy Ugadi
- May this New Year bring your way, New hopes and aspirations and make your world beautiful. Happy Ugadi!
- Wishing your way joyous festivities. As you welcome the fresh New Year and embark on a path of happiness and prosperity. Happy Ugadi
- May this New Year bring you countless joys and fill your home with cheer and delight. Happy Ugadi
- This Ugadi, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life's ups and downs. Happy Ugadi to you!
- Lets welcome Ugadi with great hope, eagerness & anticipation.Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.
Happy Ugadi 2022!