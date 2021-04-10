Ugadi 2021: Happy Ugadi wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, for Friends, Family, WhatsApp status

New Delhi, Apr 10: Ugadi 2021 (known as Visu in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Gudi Padwa in Maharastra) is a special occasion for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This is because it is a day for starting a new calendar year.

Here's a list of some messages to share with your loved ones, family and friends. Also one can update their Facebook and Whatsapp status

Wishing you and your family A very Happy New Year on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

May this New Year brings with it a pot of full of luck and joy for you and your family. Happy Ugadi

May this New Year bring your way, New hopes and aspirations and make your world beautiful. Happy Ugadi!

Wishing your way joyous festivities. As you welcome the fresh New Year and embark on a path of happiness and prosperity. Happy Ugadi

May this New Year bring you countless joys and fill your home with cheer and delight. Happy Ugadi

This Ugadi, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life's ups and downs. Happy Ugadi to you!

Lets welcome Ugadi with great hope, eagerness & anticipation.Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.

Happy Ugadi 2021!