YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ugadi 2021: Happy Ugadi wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, for Friends, Family, WhatsApp status

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Ugadi 2021 (known as Visu in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Gudi Padwa in Maharastra) is a special occasion for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This is because it is a day for starting a new calendar year.

    Ugadi 2021: Happy Ugadi wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, for Friends, Family, WhatsApp status

    Here's a list of some messages to share with your loved ones, family and friends. Also one can update their Facebook and Whatsapp status

    • Wishing you and your family A very Happy New Year on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

    May this New Year brings with it a pot of full of luck and joy for you and your family. Happy Ugadi

  • May this New Year bring your way, New hopes and aspirations and make your world beautiful. Happy Ugadi!
  • Wishing your way joyous festivities. As you welcome the fresh New Year and embark on a path of happiness and prosperity. Happy Ugadi
  • May this New Year bring you countless joys and fill your home with cheer and delight. Happy Ugadi
  • This Ugadi, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life's ups and downs. Happy Ugadi to you!
  • Lets welcome Ugadi with great hope, eagerness & anticipation.Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.

    • Happy Ugadi 2021!

    More UGADI News

    Read more about:

    ugadi

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X