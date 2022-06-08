Uddhav Thackeray welcomes Mohan Bhagwat's statement on 'Shivling'

Mumbai, Jun 08: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday welcomed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement that there was no need to find a 'Shivling' in every mosque and start a new dispute every day.

"We welcome RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement on 'Shivling'," said Uddhav.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's third-year officer training camp, Bhagwat had said the RSS had already made it clear that its participation in the Ayodhya agitation was an exception and it would not undertake such agitations in future.

"Now the issue of Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi) is going on. There is history, which we cannot change. That history is not made by us, nor by today's Hindus or Muslims. It happened at the time when Islam came to India with invaders. During the invasion, temples were destroyed to weaken the fortitude of the people wanting freedom. There are thousands of such temples," he said.

But the Sangh did not want to say anything on this issue, Bhagwat said, adding, "We had said what we had to say on November 9 that there was Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. We joined in it, though it was against our nature, due to some historical reasons, and due to the situation at that time. We completed that work and now we do not want to pursue any more agitations."

Everyone involved in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute should sit together and find a way with mutual consent, the RSS chief added.

He was apparently referring to claims by Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case that a Shivling (a symbol of Hindu deity Shiva) has been found in a pond on its premises.

Muslims are not outsiders even though their way of worship came from outside, he said.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 21:32 [IST]