Uddhav Thackeray leaves for Ayodhya

By
    Mumbai, Nov 24: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray left for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Saturday. He will reach Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for a two-day visit.

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Courtesy: ANI news

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will offer prayers at the Ram janmabhoomi, participate in the aarti by the Sarayu river and speak to seers, saints and locals. He is carrying a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the mahant or priest at the janmabhoomi.

    According to reports, from top to several mid-level police officers, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), five companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos and drone cameras have been deployed in Ayodhya. There is a CRPF ring around the disputed site, the government has assured.

    Both Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shiv Sena will hold separate events in the city tomorrow over the matter of RamTemple.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
