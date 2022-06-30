YouTube
    Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to new CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 30: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended best wishes to new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to new CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis
    Uddhav Thackeray

    Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as chief minister.

    “Best wishes to newly appointed Chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra,” Thackeray tweeted in Marathi. PTI

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray eknath khadse eknath shinde devendra fadnavis

    Comments
    X