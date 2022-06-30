Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to new CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

Watch: BJP celebrates as Uddhav resigns as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Jun 30: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended best wishes to new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as chief minister.

“Best wishes to newly appointed Chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra,” Thackeray tweeted in Marathi. PTI