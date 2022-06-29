Udaipur tailor stabbed 26 times, died due to excessive loss of blood, says autopsy

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 29: The post mortem of Kanhaiya Lal revealed that he died due to excessive loss of blood. He was attacked 26 times with a sharp weapon, and stabbed eight to 10 times in the neck.

Lal, whose brutal murder triggered communal tension, was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people even as curfew remained clamped in parts of the city.

Two men with a cleaver killed a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Treating the Udaipur murder as a terror incident, the Centre on Wednesday directed anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to extensively probe the "brutal" murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, especially whether any organisation or international links were behind the sensational killing.

The town of Udaipur witnessed a shocking incident on Tuesday, when Riaz Akhtari, one of the accused, slit Teli's throat with a cleaver, as Ghouse Mohammad, the other accused, recorded the act on a mobile phone.

In the video clip that circulated on social media, one of the purported assailants declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The accused brandished blood-stained cleavers as they issued the threats. Both of them were arrested and taken to an undisclosed location for a thorough interrogation.

A day after the incident, curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday and mobile internet services suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said.

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 15:32 [IST]