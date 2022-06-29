Udaipur killing: Accused went to Dawat-e-Islami in Karachi in 2014, says Top cop

Udaipur killing: He had refused to open his shop for days, says wife of murdered

Jaipur, Jun 29: In the Udaipur tailor murder case, the police has said that the one of the accused arrested, had links with a Pakistani extremist group named Dawat-e-Islami.

Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan DGP said one of the accused in the Udaipur murder, Ghouse Mohammad, went to Karachi in 2014 for Dawat-e-Islami.

The DGP said Kanhaiya Lal's murder is being considered a terror act and a case has been registered under UAPA.

He also admitted that there had been a "compromise" when the police should hav eacted on Kanhaiya Lal's complaint.

The town of Udaipur witnessed a shocking incident on Tuesday, when Riaz Akhtari, one of the accused, slit Teli's throat with a cleaver, as Ghouse Mohammad, the other accused, recorded the act on a mobile phone.

Treating the Udaipur murder as a terror incident, the Centre on Wednesday directed anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to extensively probe the "brutal" murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, especially whether any organisation or international links were behind the sensational killing.

In the video clip that circulated on social media, one of the purported assailants declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The accused brandished blood-stained cleavers as they issued the threats. Both of them were arrested and taken to an undisclosed location for a thorough interrogation.

