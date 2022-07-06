Udaipur killers have just one question: Will we be hanged or given a lifer?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: Will we be hanged or sent to life imprisonment is the only question that the two killers in the Udaipur murder case have to ask the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Riyaz Attari and Ghose Mohammad on June 28 enacted an Islamic State styled killing of a Hindu tailor, Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that the internal security agencies are alarmed with the extent of radicalisation that has taken place. The two are also unrepentant about their gory crime. All they are worried about is the kind of punishment they would face for the murder.

Both the killers are in the custody of the NIA. Investigations have revealed that the decision to kill Lal was taken a week before the incident took place.

Udaipur murder: Killers had crafted six knives

Attari had crafted six large knives for Badri-Eid festival on July 9 and had left them with a local butcher named Mohsin Murgewala who has also been arrested.

On June 28 the two killers had picked up two knives from Moshin's shop and proceeded to commit the brutal murder. The report said that the remaining two knives were recovered at the instance of Mohsin who is also part of the self radicalised module.