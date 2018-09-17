Bengaluru: Uber driver falls asleep during trip, passenger drives himself home

Bengaluru, Sep 17: An Uber driver allegedly fell asleep while on a trip from Kempegowda International Airport to his home on Sep 10, forcing the passenger to take over the wheel.

The passenger tweeted a picture of himself in the driving seat, with the driver passed out in the passenger seat, sharing the incident online with Uber.

@Uber_India, the ride back from Bangalore airport was not quite what I expected. The driver was drunk and drowsy. I had to pull the car over to the side and I drove all the way home. Pic with the driver in the rider seat passed out.

You need to fix this @Uber , @Uber_Support pic.twitter.com/G7LB0caeTM — Surya Oruganti (@suryaoruganti) September 9, 2018

Uber responded to the post - ''This is concerning, Surya. Please share your registered email ID and phone number through which you have requested this trip so that our safety team can get in touch with you at the earliest.''

He later tweeted saying that the Uber safety team responded to his complaints and stated that passengers should not drive the cabs due to safety issues.

This is one of the latest incidents that have come to light, following a number of complaints by riders to private cab services, such as Uber and Ola, in which drivers have violated rules or misbehaved with passengers.