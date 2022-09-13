Here is why White House followed PM Modi on Twitter and then unfollowed him

U.S. Department of Commerce to Lead Education Trade Mission to India, Sept.12-16

New Delhi, Sep 13: Between September 12-16, the U.S. Department of Commerce will lead an Education Trade Mission to three cities in India: Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. This trade mission will identify and promote opportunities for collaboration between Indian and American institutes of higher education.

The delegation includes 21 U.S. higher education institutions (HEIs) from 15 states. The announcement of India's National Education Policy in 2020 outlined an aggressive plan to revamp and expand India's higher education system, including expansion of research, experiential learning, and internationalization of curricula. U.S. HEIs bring a wealth of experience and best practices in these areas to support India in achieving its education goals. Three education technology and service providers will join the delegation to bring their world-class capabilities to India.

US. Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina in Bengaluru: US companies help buoy U.S.-India economic ties

When asked about the trade mission, Chargé d'Affaires Patricia A. Lacina said, "This trade mission will explore new partnerships in education and will further strengthen the strong and growing higher education ties between the United States and India."

The program will provide mission participants with specialized meetings with Indian HEIs, student recruiting agents, and other stakeholders to hear directly from Indian educators and students. There will also be in-person student fairs held on September 12 in Mumbai and September 15 in New Delhi. The delegation will also meet with state and central government leaders, education regulators, and business executives to hear their perspectives on how U.S. HEIs can partner with Indian organizations to boost India's economy.

For more information, please visit the Education Trade Mission to India website or contact the U.S. Commercial Service in India at trade.gov/buyusa-india, email: office.newdelhi@trade.gov.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 11:23 [IST]