    Two terrorists killed in gunfight in Kashmir's Shopian

    Srinagar, June 11: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces which broke out earlier this morning, in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The two bodies have been identified as Sayar Ahmad Bhat, son of Sanauallah of Manchowa Kulgam, and Shakir Ahmad Wagay of Awneera affiliated with Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) militant outfit.

    Pakistani terrorist killed in Kashmir was plotting attacks on civilians

    In an earlier incident, four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including two special police officers who had deserted the force recently, were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    After receiving a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces at Panjran in Litter area of south Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

