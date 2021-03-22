What's in a name? For Pakistan, everything, as it continues to change names of terror groups to dodge bans

Three terrorists gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Shopian

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early this morning.

Sources tell OneIndia that the terrorists were killed following an encounter that took place at around 2 am at the Manihal area in Shopian. After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area, an operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF.

The number of terror incidents in. Jammu and Kashmir until November 15 2020 reduced by 63.93 per cent, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. There was also a decrease in the fatalities of special forces personnel by 29.11 per cent.

In terms of civilian casualties there was a decrease by 14.28 per cent upto November 2020 when compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the MHA also said.

On August 5 2020, a year had passed since the abrogation of Article 370. On August 5, 2019, the Indian Parliament abrogated the article that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

In the past one year, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a considerable decline in the number of youth joining terror groups. While infiltrations or attempts to infiltrate into the Valley from J&K have remained high, terror groups operating in the Valley have suffered considerable losses.

A report prepared by the Union Ministry shows that the number of terror incidents have decreased since the abrogation of the Article. Between January to July 15 2019, there were 188 incidents that had been reported and for the same period this year, the number stood at 120.

Between January to July 2019, the number of terrorists killed stood at 126, whereas this year for the same period it was 136. In terms of grenade attacks last year the number was at 51 in comparison to 21 this year.

Last year between January and July 75 security personnel were martyred when compared to the 35 this year. In terms of civilian deaths, the number stood at 23 last year when compared to 22 this year between January and July 15.

In terms of IED attacks, there were six last year and just one between January and July 15, 2020.

In terms of terrorist deaths, 110 have been killed. The Hizbul Mujahideen lost 50 of its men, while the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad lost 20 each. 14 terrorists of the Ansar and ISJK were also killed.