    Two states: Amid Rajasthan crisis, Cong's 'bharat jodo yatra' enters Kerala's Malappuram

    Malappuram, Sep 27: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Malappuram district of Kerala on Tuesday with hundreds of party workers and supporters walking alongside Rahul Gandhi.

    The yatra commenced from Pulamanthole junction in this northern district of the state in the morning after it had ended for the day on Monday at Koppam in Palakkad district.

    Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Malappuram
    Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Malappuram. PTI Photo

    Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is likely to interact with farmers later in the day.

    "Day 20 sees entry of #BharatJodoYatra into Malappuram district over a beautifully decorated bridge. It'll be a 14km walk this morning and in the afternoon @RahulGandhi will interact with farmers from adjoining areas. The weather is cool so far and the surroundings are picturesque," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

    Savarkar finds a place in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' poster, Cong says 'printing mistake' [Watch] Savarkar finds a place in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' poster, Cong says 'printing mistake' [Watch]

    The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
    X