    Two RJD leaders raided by CBI in Bihar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 24: Raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation are underway at the residence of RJD leaders Ashfaque Karim and Sunil Singh in connection with the land for jobs scam in Bihar. The scam allegedly took place during the tenure of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Raids being undertaken in multiple locations. "It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it.

    On new Bihar government, poll strategist Prashant Kishor seeks feedback on TwitterOn new Bihar government, poll strategist Prashant Kishor seeks feedback on Twitter

    They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," Sunil Singh said.

    "Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) & what's happening here? It has become predictable," RJD Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha said.

    raids cbi bihar

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:16 [IST]
