    Two perons who returned from China, show coronavirus symptoms, hospitalised in Kottayam

    Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 03: Two persons, who returned from coronavirus-hit China two weeks ago, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam for symptoms of cough and cold, government officials said on Monday.

    Two hospitalised for symptoms of coronavirus in Kottayam

    Health workers who reached the house of the two for a routine check-up for the virus found them with the symptoms and took them to the hospital, the officials said.

    Samples taken from the patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, for testing, they added.

    Earlier in the day, in the third novel coronavirus case reported in India, another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday tested positive for the infection, Health Minister K K Shailaja said here on Monday.

    The student is in an isolation ward at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragod district, she informed the state Assembly. The condition of the student is "stable", she said. Out of the 104 samples tested till Sunday, three have been tested positive.

    This is the third posititve case reported from Kerala. Two earlier posititve cases, also of students who came back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, were reported from Thrissur and Alapuzha districts.

