Two leaves symbol case: Delhi HC allows urgent hearing of TTV Dinakaran's plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the urgent listing of TTV Dinakaran's plea challenging the Election Commission's order of granting the two leaves symbol to EPS-OPS faction.

The high court likely to hear the case tomorrow. Earlier, TTV Dinakaran approached court challenging two leaves symbol order of Election commission, reported ANI.

In a setback to VK Sasikala and her faction within the AIADMK, the Election Commission decided that the party's two leaves symbol belongs to the United AIADMK faction led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The two leaves symbol had been frozen by the Election Commission eight months ago. Both the factions of the AIADMK had submitted to the Election Commission their final arguments in writing laying their claim to the party's symbol.

The EC had concluded hearing the AIADMK symbol case and reserved the order on November 8. At the seventh hearing, the rival E K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam and the Sasikala Natarajan factions concluded their arguments.

