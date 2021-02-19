YouTube
    Two held in Unnao deaths case; incident fallout of one-sided love affair

    Unnao (UP), Feb 19: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday held two people in connection with the death of two teenage girls at an Unnao village, a senior official said.

    Another victim in the case battling for life at a hospital. One of the accused held in the case is a teenager, according to police.

    "Vinay and a teenager have been held in connection with the case. The matter is a fallout of one-side love affair. The accused gave some pesticide with water to the three girls," Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh told reporters here.

    Unnao: Police register murder case, no apparent injury marks on Dalit girls found dead

    Earlier in the day, the last rites of the two teenage girls found dead in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of the Asoha police station area were performed amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

    Three girls -- aged 16, 15 and 14 -- were found in the field by some villagers on Wednesday night. They had left their home to bring fodder for cattle.

    Apart from Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, police have slapped Section 201 against the accused for causing disappearance of evidence on a complaint of a victim's father, police said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 20:57 [IST]
