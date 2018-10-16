India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Two Goa Congress MLAs resign from party after meeting Amit Shah, set to join BJP today

By
    New Delhi, Oct 16: Two Goa Congress lawmakers resigned from party after a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. Both are expected to join the BJP later today

    The two MLAs Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar reached Delhi past Monday midnight amidst speculations that they may join the BJP.

    Goa is currently witnessing hectic political activities with Congress party petitioning President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to ask Goa Governor Mridula Sinha to call them to form the government.

    Goa Congress desk in-charge A Chellakumar said that the two MLAs have assured him that they will be back. "After joining the BJP and becoming a minister, Vishwajit Rane used to ring me and tell me that there is a threat to him and his family. He told me over the phone that he is still Congressman by heart. I don't know whether similar threats were given to tow these MLAs."

    On the other hand Goa Forward Part (GFP) has also started putting pressure on the BJP government at the Centre. GFP chief Vijay Sairdesai told media that "Onus is on central-BJP leadership to ensure stability of this government".

    Currently, Congress has 16 MLAs in the Goa Legislative Assembly. Their strength would be reduced to 14 if two legislators resign.

    The BJP has 14 MLAs while three each are from Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independents. One legislator is from the NCP.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 13:21 [IST]
