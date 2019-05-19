Two EVMs to be used Kolkata North constituency

  • search
    New Delhi, May 19: The Election Commission will on Sunday put to use two Electronic Voting Machines in each booth in the Kolkata North constituency, as the candidature of 21 nominees has surpassed the capacity of a single EVM, a senior official said Saturday.

    The poll panel has commissioned 2,000 extra EVMs and employed more personnel to man them, he said.

    The KolkataNorthseat will go topollsin the seventh and final phase of the general elections on Sunday.

    "There are 21 candidates in the Kolkata Uttar constituency and the maximum one voting machine can accommodate is 16. This has necessitated twoEVMsin each booth," the official told PTI.

    The EC had faced a similar situation in Howrah, Malda North and Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituencies, too.

    Stage set for historic and final stage of Lok Sabha elections 2019

    In Howrah there were 19 candidates, while Malda North and Darjeeling had 16 each, along with the NOTA option.

    TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay will contest against Rahul Sinha, the BJP national secretary in the KolkataNorth constituency. The CPM has fielded Kaninika Bose and the Congress, Syed Shahid Imam.

    An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday.

    Kolkata Uttar Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Sudip Bandyopadhyay AITC Winner 3,43,687 36% 96,226
    Rahul (biswajit) Sinha BJP Runner Up 2,47,461 26% 0
    2009
    Sudip Bandyopadhyay AITC Winner 4,60,646 53% 1,09,278
    Md. Salim CPM Runner Up 3,51,368 40% 0
