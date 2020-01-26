Two Brazilian women honoured with Padma Shri

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: On Republic Day which will have Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as chief guest, India honoured two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin and Gloria Areria with Padma Shri.

While Areria was awarded for her contribution to literature and education, Diskin was honoured for social work.

Diskin, a Gandhian, has been disseminating Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in Brazil and Latin America for almost 30 years.

Areria, a resident of Rio De Janerio in Brazil, is a Sanskrit scholar and Vedanta teacher.

"Honouring our greatest treasure -- our people. On the eve of the 71st Republic Day graced by the Brazilian Pres Jair Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest, India honours two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin & Gloria Areria with Padma Shri, our 4th highest civilian award," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.