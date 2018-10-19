Two big leaders of Chhattisgarh meet Amit Shah before CEC takes a call on tickets

New Delhi, Oct 19: To ensure the victory of the party in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has held a meeting with the two strongest leaders of the party in the state before any call on ticket is taken by the party. Shah met Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and party general secretary Saroj Pandey at his residence in New Delhi to discuss the matter.

Sources said that the party leadership is well aware that it is going to face a tough electoral battle in the state this time round as it is seeking mandate for the fourth consecutive terms and any laxity or intra-party rivalry might harm the chances of the party. Party is well aware about the rivalry of Raman Singh and Saroj Pandey. So the party wants to annihilate any chance of wrong message sent to the voters even before tickets and other things are decided.

The party wants to give a message that it is united for the cause as it is also well aware about the victory margin always being very slender in the state. So it wants 100 per cent from everyone. During the 2013 elections victory margin was 0.7 percentage point.

The BJP leaders have to discuss names of candidates and some other issues with party president Amit Shah before final call is taken in Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP which will meet on October 20 to decide names of Assembly candidates. It is said that names of candidate for 18 Assembly seats are likely to be declared first because the last date for the filing nomination in the state is October 23.