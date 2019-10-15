For Quick Alerts
Two Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Mathura
Mathura, Oct 15: Two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested from Kosi Kalan area here, a senior police officer said.
A PAN card, one watch, Rs 600 in cash and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.
Tuhir Shekh and Dilip Mandal, both residents of Bangladesh, were nabbed near Idgah Kosi Kalan on Sunday evening, the SSP said. Both have been sent to jail, he added.