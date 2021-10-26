YouTube
    Two accused get bail, first to get relief in drugs-on-cruise case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 26: A special NDPS Act court here on Tuesday granted bail to two persons arrested in a drug seizure case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the accused.

    Representational Image

    Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu became the first accused in this high-profile case to get bail.

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had claimed that the two were among the "guests" on the cruise ship where narcotic drugs were recovered off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

    The NCB has arrested as many as 20 people in the case including Aryan Khan.

    The special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases had earlier rejected the bail applications of Aryan and two others in the case. The Bombay High Court will continue to hear their bail pleas tomorrow.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 20:12 [IST]
    X