    Twitterati wishes #happybirthdaynarendramodi to a tireless Modi as he turns 69

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 69 on Tuesday (September 17). Our tireless Prime Minister has a jam-packed schedule on his special day in home state Gujarat.

    #happybirthdaynarendramodi trends on Twitter; Netizens send birthday wishes to PM Modi

    As a part of grand celebration on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, a Surat-based bakery has planned to produce a massive 700-feet-long cake.

    Earlier on Monday night, PM Modi landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad night. On Tuesday, he'll begin the day by taking blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week - a seven-day long which began on September 14 to mark PM Modi's birthday.

    Modi to start his 69th birthday with mother's blessing; to perform Narmada puja

    Meanwhile, celebrations have begun all across the country. Leading personalities from different walks of life and the general public took to social media to wish the Prime Minister.

    Narendra Modi's life is full of ups and downs. Modi started his political career joining Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. He was assigned by the RSS to the BJP in 1985 and gradually reached to the top post of Indian government. Modi, who is a tech savy and active on social media received tons of well wishes and blessings from Twitter and other social platforms.

    Take a loot at the few tweets wishing Modi on his 69 th birthday.

