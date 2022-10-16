Twitterati struck with extreme level of curiosity after Harsh Goenka shares Covid isolation ward in China

'There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid': Twitter pays rich tribute to Robbie Coltrane

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 16: Industrialist Harsh Goenka, known for sharing witty and hilarious posts on his Twitter account never fails to amaze his followers. This time, he evoked curiosity among his 1.7 million followers on the micro-blogging platform with a video of what he claimed was a Covid isolation ward in China.

"If you are wondering if it's a prison-no, it's a Covid isolation ward in China!" posted Goenka while sharing a video of China's Covid isolation camp, which looks like a prison.

If you are wondering if it’s a prison- no, it’s a COVID isolation ward in China! pic.twitter.com/3SSnCI4dfi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 15, 2022

The viral post has sparked a kind of curiosity among social media users, and other people had startling reactions.

"What is it that these guys know that no one else seems to know... I don't see any other reason for them going to such extremes to isolate people... something is really fishy," a Twitter user commented.

What is it the these guys know that no one else seems to know…



Don’t see any other reason of them going to such extremes to isolate people…..something is really fishy. — Bhaaratwasi (@nishbha27) October 15, 2022

"If China is so cautious about Covid. Why are they allowing people record it and make it reach global eye? This ain't any sneaky camera, this is a properly recorded video! Something is fishy or a dragon propaganda?," wrote another.

OMG IT'S SOO SCARY — Pamela (@Pamela55367219) October 15, 2022

Dreaded to think of how their jails would look like. — Subbaraju (@aliasSubbu) October 16, 2022

Scary 😬 — Sukhjit Kaur (@__Sukhjit__) October 16, 2022

Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 16:11 [IST]