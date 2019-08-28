  • search
    Twitterati slam Pak origin British MP for his tweet on PM Modi

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The British MP of Pakistani origin, Lord Nazir Ahmed faces fire as he stirred controversy with a deplorable tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since Wednesday morning Twitterati coated the British MP into criticism on his uncouth tweet on PM Modi regarding Kashmir issue. Many BJP and opposition leaders have come up together and took on to Twitter to slam this British MP.

    British MP of Pakistani origin Lord Nazir Ahmed
    The dispute erupted after Ahmed tweeted: "Claims of sorcery, jadoo, magic, witchcraft, on BJP by the opposition. (Arun) Jaitley, (Babulal) Gaur, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Sushma Swaraj, (former Prime Minister) Atal (Bihari) Vajpayee, Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa have all died in the last one year. Hey Narendra Modi is next."

    Following the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, Ahmed has continuously tweeted on the issue criticizing the Indian government.

    Such an uncouth tweet from a world leader is truly objectionable and obnoxious.

    Denouncing the British MP, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "I'm unable to come to terms with the fact as to how the hell on this planet, in the midst of the whole British intelligentsia, did you manage to get appointed as a Member of the House of Lords!!!"

    BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda also slammed the British MP. Milind Deora, the Mumbai Congress leader also came out in support of the government and said the remark on PM Modi from a sitting member of UK's House of Lords deserved unequivocal condemnation.

    This can happen only in Nagaland: Kiren Rijju posts video of unique Beehive

    Taking this to Twitter Deora wrote, "We, in Congress, may disagree with BJP politically, but this obnoxious tweet against an Indian Prime Minister from a sitting member of UK's House of Lords deserves our unequivocal condemnation & outrage. Utterly disgraceful!"

    Here is how Twitterati slammed the Pak origin British MP:

