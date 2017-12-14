Twitterati is once again trying to decode Shashi Tharoor’s 'rodomontade' word

Shashi Tharoor is known for a lot of things. But this year, the senior Congress leader gave yet another Twitterati some serious English lessons.

Shashi Tharoor’s new word 'rodomontade'
File Photo of

"I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!"

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah could not hold back his sarcasm for dear 'friend' Tharoor.

Taking to Twitter, Omar said,"Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly, they sound impressive."

Omar's tweet comes soon after Tharoor commented on people who send him parodies on how he speaks or how he writes.

Twitterati went berserk as a large number of Internet users were trying to find out what exactly a 'rodomontade' meant. And true to the style of a social media storm, the Twitterati came up with some tweets.

