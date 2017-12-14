Twitterati is once again trying to decode Shashi Tharoor’s 'rodomontade' word

Shashi Tharoor is known for a lot of things. But this year, the senior Congress leader gave yet another Twitterati some serious English lessons.

"I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!"

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah could not hold back his sarcasm for dear 'friend' Tharoor.

Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive. #rodomontade 😀 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 14, 2017

Omar's tweet comes soon after Tharoor commented on people who send him parodies on how he speaks or how he writes.

Twitterati went berserk as a large number of Internet users were trying to find out what exactly a 'rodomontade' meant. And true to the style of a social media storm, the Twitterati came up with some tweets.

I can rodomontadely say that day by day I read your rodomontaded tweets in English, I will be rodomontaded of my improved English. A rodomontade Jai Hind sir. — Kanatunga (@Kanatunga) December 13, 2017

For what is life if not a perennial quest for the mot juste? — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) December 14, 2017

If twitter was around when I prepared for MBA entrance , I would have done nothing else but to follow this man on twitter . I would have cracked the vocabulary section of the CAT ! — Kapil Bhagat (@BhagatKapil) December 14, 2017

You are a God send for people preparing for GRE and CAT.😂😂🤣 — Jagdish Kumar (@kumar_jag) December 14, 2017

