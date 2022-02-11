NDRF Twitter handle hacked; will look into it right away, says DG Atul Karwal

Twitter service faces outage in India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 12: Social media platform Twitter on Friday faced outage with people complaining that new tweets are not loading. Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at 11.15 pm.

"We're experiencing an elevated level of API errors starting around 17:41 UTC and are currently investigating. The presence and scope of any customer impact has not been determined at this time, but we will provide an update as soon as we know more," as per Twitter API status at Feb 11, 17:56 UTC or ​​11:26 pm, Indian Standard Time (IST).

Website Down Detector, which monitors service outage of various platform, Twitter faced a massive service outage across major cities in India which includes Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur.

In the US, the west coast is affected with locations like San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles facing major outages.

Nearly 15,000 user complained of outage.