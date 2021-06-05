Twitter removes 'verified' blue tick from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle

At SCO meet, Venkaiah Naidu tears into Pakistan over its support to terrorism

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: Twitter on Saturday removed the blue badge from the personal Twitter handle of the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu, on Saturday. However, the official handle of the Vice President of India @VPSecretariat continues to have the blue badge.

"The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone," said an official from Vice President.

Meanwhile, BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua questioned Twitter on removing the blue badge from the Vice President's Twitter handle and termed it an 'assault on the Constitution of India'.

"Why did @Twitter @TwitterIndia remove Blue tick from the handle of Vice President of India Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji ? This is assault of Constitution of India," tweeted Nakhua today.

The social media has started verification process by automatically removing the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete.

The coveted ''blue badge'' is one of the ways Twitter helps people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest, and gives Twitter users more context about who they''re having conversations with.

To qualify for verification, users must belong to one of the six categories - Government; Companies/brands/organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists/organisers/other influential individuals.

Twitter pointed out that it is planning to introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics, and religious leaders.

The microblogging platform said users must also provide a profile name, a profile image, and either a confirmed email address or phone number. The account must also be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules.

India is one of the biggest markets for digital platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter. Earlier this year, the government had introduced guidelines to curb the misuse of social media platforms.