Twitter marks video of PM Modi's cropped clip shared by AAP leader as 'out of context'

    New Delhi, July 24: AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta's tweets have been marked "presented out of context" by Twitter. They shared an edited clip which showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi looking at the cameras while the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind greeted him in the Central Hall of Parliament.

    In the video shared by the two leaders, President Kovind is seen greeting the leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Union minister Piyush Goyal sitting in the front row during the farewell function hosted by the MPs on Saturday. However, the PM is seen looking at cameras when the President greeted him.

    The original video shows PM Modi greeting the outgoing President of India.

    "AAP leaders are experts in inventing falsehood ... since their corruption has been exposed, they are now resorting to such tactics to divert attention. The Prime Minister greeted President Kovind with folded hands," he said.

    BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked AAP leader Sanjay Singh over a video he tweeted. "Sanjay Singh tweeted today in which he said that the outgoing president was insulted. There could not be anything more unfortunate than this. He posted an edited clip and levels allegations against the Prime Minister at such an event on which there should not be any politics. The edited clip was shared. The Prime Minister had greeted President Kovind which could be seen in the full video. There are pictures in the public domain showing PM Modi greeting the President. Still, such an allegation was levelled. What was the intention?" ANI quoted him as saying.

    X