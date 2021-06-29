YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter India chief booked over 'Tweet Live' showing distorted map of India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 29: Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has been named in an FIR in Uttar Pradesh over an incorrect map of India.

    Amid a stand-off with the Indian government over compliance with new IT rules, the Twitter website is displaying a wrong map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

    Twitter India chief booked over Tweet Live showing distorted map of India

    The glaring distortion appears on the career section of Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life'.

    This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India's map.

    Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China.

    The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

    The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India, and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

    More TWITTER News  

    Read more about:

    twitter

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 8:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X