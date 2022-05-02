Twitter filled with job applications after Musk takeover, one is for post of Chief Love Officer

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: Twitter has been filled with conversations following the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk. While the deal to acquire Twitter Inc is still months away from closing, some of Musk's fans are soliciting future employment at the social media platform.

Hire me to run Twitter as VP of Product. I've been building social apps for 11 years-and not in a way that leads products to decay like a typical BigTech "product director dad." Twitter has the potential to be the leading messenger, groups app & content creation tool, Nikita Bier, a co-founder of a positivity focused polling app called the tbh which was acquired by Meta Platforms Inc wrote while tagging Musk.

BTW, since it seems to be the latest "thing" on here. I'm stating that I'm staying on Twitter. Besides I think @elonmuskis adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I'm trying to pitch Elon to hire me as face of Twitter.

#dumpthebird, William Shatner known for his role as Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise wrote.

MIT Research Scientist, Lex Fridman wrote, This tweet is my official job application to Twitter for the position of Chief Love Officer (CLO).I request a monthly salary of $69, preferably paid in crypto. In return, I will try my best to be useful and do what I can to increase the amount of love in the world.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 16:31 [IST]