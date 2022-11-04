Twitter down as several users report login issues on website

From charging blue tick to removing bans, changes Musk's twitter may see

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 04: Several users in India and across the globe reported problems on social networking platform Twitter. The platforms were hit by outages late on Friday morning after millions of users across the world were unable to login into the app as well as the websites.

When trying to access Twitter on PC, it is showing an error message that reads "Something went wrong, but don't fret - let's give it another shot."

Many users in India are also facing issues with the the platforms.

The outage reports started pouring in around 3 am (IST) for Twitter on website downdetector.com. The website which reports on website traffic also reported that 63 percent users complained that the website was down while 31 percent users said the app was not working properly.

Ealier, WhatsApp and Instagram had suffered massive outage including in India, that lasted for over two hours.

Whatsapp was down for nearly two hours. Many netizens took to social media to complain about the outage. Between 12 and 2.15 pm, users had trouble in sending and receiving messages.

Meanwhile, Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk will begin massive Twitter layoffs on Friday one week after closing his USD 44 bn deal of the micro-blogging company.

Earlier, Musk had informed that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he tweeted recently.

Musk also announced that the verification 'blue tick' in front of user's name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month.

Ever since Musk decided to buy the platform, the talks of lifting ban on several accounts including that of former US president Donald Trump have been discussed. The new Twitter owner on Wednesday said that it will be "a few more weeks" before any banned accounts may be restored on the platform.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 11:07 [IST]