Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meets Dalai Lama; end of social media giant’s entry prospects in China?

New Delhi, Nov 13: Online giants do not find China to be a favourable destination for making inroads and after meeting Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey made it apparent that he doesn't fancy entering the most populous country on earth.

On Saturday, November 10, Dorsey shared an image in his Twitter account showing him talking with the Dalai Lama in New Delhi where he is currently on his maiden visit. On a lighter mood, he also thanked the spiritual leader in his tweet for not pulling out his nose ring.

Thank you @DalaiLama. You’re an amazing teacher.



Also: thank you for not actually pulling out my nose ring, despite a lot of painful effort. pic.twitter.com/fEYtui5EY0 — jack (@jack) November 10, 2018

The picture of Dorsey-Dalai meet will certainly not impress the rulers in Beijing who have a deep resentment towards the latter. In the past, celebrities like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez were barred from entering China for meeting the Dalai Lama while Mercedes Benz was forced to apologise for quoting the leader on their Instagram page. Even foreign governments have faced Beijing's wrath time and again for taking soft stance on the Dalai Lama.

Twitter is official blocked in China since 2009 and the Asian powerhouse has its own equivalent called Weibo which is quite popular on its soil. While other giants like Facebook and Google have time and again tried to gain an entry into China through softer means, Twitter has shown no such intent yet.