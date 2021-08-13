Twitter biased, interfering with India’s politics: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on microblogging site Twitter for temporarily blocking his account and said that the company's stance is an attack on the democratic structure.

In a video statement, Rahul said "A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down."

"I have 19-20 million followers, you are denying them right to an opinion. It's not only patently unfair but also breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. For investors, it's a very dangerous thing. Taking sides in political context has repercussions for Twitter," he added.

"Democracy under attack, we are not allowed to speak in Parliament, media is controlled and I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought, on Twitter. That's not the case. Twitter is biased&it's something that listens to what Govt of the day says," he further said.

Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 11:18 [IST]