K'taka HC grants interim relief to Twitter India MD, asks cops not to take coercive steps against him

K'taka HC grants interim relief to Twitter MD in Loni assault case: What we know so far

Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Koo app

Twitter appoints California-based Jeremy Kessel as grievance officer for India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 28: Twitter has appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as the new Grievance Officer for India, in compliance with the new Information Technology Rules, 2021. However, the new appoitnment is not in line with new IT rules guidelines, which mandate that all nodal officials, including the grievance redressal officer, should be based out of India.

Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed as interim resident grievance officer for India by Twitter, has quit from the post.

The development comes at a time when the micro-blogging platform has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules.

The new rules which came into effect from May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims. All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

According to a government official, the company has lost legal protection as an intermediary and will be legally held responsible for all content posted by its users on the platform.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 13:04 [IST]