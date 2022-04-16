YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter adopts 'Poison Pill' defense against Elon Musk takeover

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 16: Twitter defended itself from hostile acquisition bids by billionaire Elon Musk's unwelcome offer to take the company private and make it a bastion of free speech.

    Representational Image

    Twitter, in a statement, said its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.

    What is it?

    A poison pill is a strategy used by companies, which makes it difficult for a hostile acquirer to buy out a majority stake in the company, given the acquirer control over its management and shareholding. In this policy, all existing shareholders will be given the right to purchase additional shares at a discount, effectively diluting the ownership interest of the hostile party.

    Under Twitter's plan, each right will entitle its holder to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional shares of common stock having a then-current market value of twice the exercise price of the right.

    Why is Musk interested in Twitter?

    Ostensibly because the service, he says, isn't living up to its potential as a "platform for free speech." Musk insists that he's not interested in making money off Twitter and on Thursday said his motivation sprang from the realization that "having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely

    More TWITTER News  

    Read more about:

    twitter elon musk

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 1:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X