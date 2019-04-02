Tweet about IPL, not J&K: Omar Abdullah hits back at Gambhir

New Delhi, Apr 2: A twitter war erupted between former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP.

Gambhir had posted a tweet mocking the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister for his comments on Monday. Omar Abdullah on Monday said his party will strive hard for restoring the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir that could include having a 'sadar-e-riyasat' (president) and 'wazir-e-azam' (prime minister).

Reacting to this, Gautam Gambhir tweeted on tuesday: "Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K and I want to walk on oceans! Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K and I want pigs to fly! More than a separate PM Omar Abdullah needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee! If he still doesn't understand then a green Pakistani passport."

Hitting back at Gambhir, Abdullah said that Gambhir's ignorance about Jammu and Kashmir was "for all to see."

"Gautam,I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn't very good at it. You don't know very much about J&K,it's history or the role of @jknc_ in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL," Omar tweeted.

Even PM Modi condemned Omar's remark and demanded to know from the Congress and the 'grand Opposition alliance' parties if they supported the NC leader on the autonomy issue.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also come down heavily on National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah for reviving the old demand that Jammu and Kashmir should have a separate Prime Minister and President, saying it was only intended to create a separatist psyche.