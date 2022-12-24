China says only Covid-19 deaths from 'respiratory failures' will be counted in official toll

TV actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide; Rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan detained by police: Report

Mumbai, Dec 24: Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Sharma went to the makeup room on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. ''No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police are questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time,'' Waliv Police said.

Going by the reports, Tunisha was suffering from depression. Her untimely demise has been a huge shock to the entertainment industry.

According to a report in E24, Tunisha was pregnant. She was suffering from depression too. The report also says that her rumoured boyfriend denied marrying her. While, nothing has been made official by her close ones or the police nor the news of her being pregnant is confirmed, the actress didn't deserve an end like this.

As per the latest report, her co-star from the sets of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul, Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been detained by the Mumbai police for interrogation, where he will be questioned on her suicide and the bond that he has shared.

Sharma had acted in several television serials. She made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar in 2015.

Tunisha is best known for playing Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Zara/Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah and Aadhya Verma in Internet Wala Love. She made her film debut with Fitoor playing Young Firdaus and later played Young Diya in Baar Baar Dekho. In both these films she played Katrina Kaif's younger version.

Sharma started her career with Sony TV's Maharana Pratap as Chand Kanwar. She went on to play Rajkumari Ahankara in Colors TV's Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Besides this, the 20-year-old also appeared in Bollywood film Fitoor where she acted as a Young Firdaus . In 2016, she played Young Dia in Baar Baar Dekho and Mini in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. In 2017, Sharma played Mehtab Kaur in Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh. From 2018 to 2019, she played Aadhya Verma in Colors TV's Internet Wala Love.

In 2019, she appeared in Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah as Zara / Babli. In 2021, she was seen in season 2 of SAB TV's Hero - Gayab Mode On as ASP Aditi. In 2022, she played the lead role in Sony SAB show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul opposite Sheezan Mohammed Khan.