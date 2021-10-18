Tushar Kamble Is Slaying As A Top IT Professional & A Lifestyle Blogger In Dubai

The biggest quality you can adapt to in modern times is to learn how to earn from different sources. One thing common in the successful people in modern times is that they don't rely on one job or one income source in their life. They create their own empire by learning new things and efficiently devoting their time to it. Tushar Kamble is one such person who has made a huge mark as an IT professional as well as a lifestyle blogger.

Tushar Kamble is based in Mumbai and is settled in Dubai as an IT expert who helps companies secure their data. Now being an IT professional and doing challenging work like IT security one hardly gets to find some time for himself. But that's where Tushar's talent of multi-tasking helps. He not only manages to find time for himself but his lifestyle, food and fashion related blogs inspire others as well.

Tushar had very humble beginnings as he grew up in a lower-middle-class family. He and his family used to live in a Mumbai Chawl but these struggles and challenges could never stop him. Tushar completed his diploma in IT and worked in the IT department of the hospitality industry for 6 years and gained good experience. Alongside he pursued his passion for photography. He had the weapons of talent and dedication in his hand and hence he was capable to achieve the life of his dreams.

When he got the opportunity to work as an IT professional in Dubai, he grabbed it. Now while working in the IT industry, Tushar has also managed to achieve popularity for his work as a lifestyle blogger in the last 5 years.

Tushar is very popular on Instagram for his fashion photography and blogs and has got 100k + followers. Isn't that amazing? But that's not the end of the talents that this man possesses.

Tushar Kamble loves painting and he does it so well that even legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra once appreciated his talent.

Monday, October 18, 2021, 17:24 [IST]