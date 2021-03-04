Tunnels to link new residences of PM, VP to Parliament

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: With three underground tunnels linking the new residence of the Prime Minister, Vice President and chambers of MPs, security protocols to enter and leave Parliament would be less cumbersome.

According to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista, a new PM House and PMO will come up on the South Block, while the new VPs residence will be on the North Block side. The chamber of the MPs will come up where the Transport and Shram Shakti Bhawans are currently located.

A. TOI report said that the proposed tunnels are likely to be single lane since these would be used exclusively by designated persons. The report also said that since these are small stretches, golf carts can be used to reach Parliament. However such a link to Rashtrapati Bhawan would not be needed as it at a distance and the visits by the President to Parliament are very few.

Under the proposed development at Central Vista, the residences of the PM and VP and the chambers of the MPs are proposed in close proximity to the Parliament building the report also added.