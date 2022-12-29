Tunisha Sharma's note to Sheezan Khan recovered from sets where she died

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 29: In the latest development in Tunisha's suicide case, the police conducted a search investigation on the sets of actress' television show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' and found a note which was addressed to her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

According to the police, a note written by Tunisha was found on which Sheezan was written on one side and the other side had the message, "He Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo". According to India TV reports, he police also recovered a 10-inch long cloth strip, which was must have been used by the late actress to hang herself in the makeup room of her co-star and Sheezan Khan.

Police find Sheezan Khan's chat with a 'secret girlfriend'

According to reports by ANI, Police discovered accused Sheezan Khan, who was dating Tunisha Sharma, also had an affair with another girl at the same time. On the day Tunisha committed suicide, Sheezan allegedly had a lengthy conversation to the 'secret girlfriend' on phone call for 2 hours on the day of Tunisha's death. The police are probing whether there is a connection between the deleted chats with that girl and will also investigate her if needed. At the same time, the police will now interrogate that secret girlfriend too. Along with this, the statement of Sheezan Khan's mother will also be recorded.

Tunisha Sharma had started wearing hijab after getting into relationship with Sheezan Khan: Uncle

According to the police, they had taken possession of three mobile phones as part of their ongoing investigation into the case, including two iPhones.

Police question Sheezan Khan to know what happened on TV set show

Police on Thursday said actor Sheezan Khan was being questioned to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of a television show in Maharashtra's Palghar district where his co-star Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide last week.

Though Khan had ended his relationship with Sharma, they were on good terms with each other and used to speak regularly, an official from Valiv police station in Palghar said.

Sharma, 21, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday near Vasai in Palghar. Khan (27) was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.

Sharma's mother has alleged that Khan cheated and 'used' her daughter. On the day Tunisha committed suicide, her mother registered a complaint against her former boyfriend Sheezan and accused him of abetment to suicide.

Tunisha Sharma ended her life within 15 minutes of chat with Sheezan Khan

As per reports, Waliv Police revealed on the day of the incident, Khan and Sharma met during the lunch break of shooting before she took the drastic step and is trying to get the chats out. After speaking to Sharma for 15 minutes, Khan left for his shoot, the official said. After sometime, Sharma was found hanging in the washroom, said.

PM Modi should rise like Krishna rose for Draupadi: Kangana On Tunisha Sharma’s death

''Khan is being questioned about what exactly happened during the chat with Tunisha Sharma on the set,'' the official said, as reported by news agency PTI. So far, Khan has not revealed what transpired between them, he said. The police have so far recorded statements of a number of people, including Sharma's mother, uncle, other relatives, crew on the set and co-actors, the official said. Police also called Khan's sister for an enquiry on Thursday, but she was yet to appear before the investigation officer, he said. The police were also questioning another woman who was in contact with Khan, the official said.

They were also examining the WhatsApp chats which took place between Khan and Sharma, he added.

Sharma had also featured in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 15:48 [IST]