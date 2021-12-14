Tsunami warning as earthquakes hits Indonesia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: Indonesia was struck b y an undersea earthquake of 7.6 magnitude the United States Geological Survey said. This led the country's meteorological department issuing a tsunami warning.

Authorises estimated the quake at magnitude 7.5, which struck at East Nusa Tenggara in the Flores Sea.

The US based Pacific Tsunami warning centre said that hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 kilonmetre of the epicentre of the earthquake in Indonesia.

It was an undersea earthquake the centre said while noting that the chances of casualties were low. Recent earthquakes have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that may have contributed to losses.

Indonesia experiences frequent volcanic eruptions and quakes due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an act of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:19 [IST]