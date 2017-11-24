TSRTC Notification 2017: 279 vacancies available, check details here

The TSRTC notification 2017 will be out soon to fill up 279 vacancies.

The total 279 posts include vacancies Junior Assistants (personnel), Junior Assistants (Finance), Traffic Supervisors and Mechanical Supervisor Trainees, Telangana Today reported on Wednesday. Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be conducting the recruiting process for these posts. The official notification for these posts are expected to be released soon.

Telangana state government approved filling of 279 posts after careful examination of the proposal furnished by the state transport department.

TSRTC - TSPSC Jobs Notification: Vacancies

Junior Assistants (personnel) - 33

Junior Assistants (Finance) - 39

Traffic Supervisors - 84

Mechanical Supervisor Trainees - 123

