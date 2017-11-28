TSPSC AEO Answer Key 2017 released, how to check

The TSPSC AEO Answer Key 2017 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

These recruitment is being done to the Department of Agricultural Subordinate Service, Telangana state. TSPSC has conducted Written Examination for the Agriculture Extension Officer recruitment on November 22, 2017. The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online on TSPSC website from November 29, 2017 to December 05, 2017.

Objections received beyond December 05, 2017 will not be considered at any cost. The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.

The answer keys can be accessed at tspsc.gov.in now.

How to download TSPSC AEO Answer Key 2017:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on this link from the home page: Preliminary Key for Agriculture Extension officer Grade-II (Notfn.No. 51/2017).

Enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth in the next page, then download your answer key.

Take a printout

