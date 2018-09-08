TS SET result 2018 result declared, how to check

New Delhi, Sep 8: The TS SET result 2018 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on July 15 from 10 am to 1:15 pm and more than 50,000 individuals attempted the same. The exam was conducted for 29 subjects and one common paper.

This year, the exam was conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Office. Candidates will be required to score at least 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved categories) in order to clear the paper. Paper I had 50 objective type compulsory questions, carrying 2 marks each. The questions tested a candidate's reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Paper II had 100 objective type compulsory question,s each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected. The results are available on http://www.telanganaset.org.

How to check TS SET result 2018 result:

Go to http://www.telanganaset.org

Click on the link for TS SET result

Enter the required details

Submit

View your result

Download result

Take a printout