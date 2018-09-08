  • search

TS SET result 2018 result declared, how to check

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The TS SET result 2018 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    TS SET result 2018 result declared, how to check

    The exam was conducted on July 15 from 10 am to 1:15 pm and more than 50,000 individuals attempted the same. The exam was conducted for 29 subjects and one common paper.

    This year, the exam was conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Office. Candidates will be required to score at least 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved categories) in order to clear the paper. Paper I had 50 objective type compulsory questions, carrying 2 marks each. The questions tested a candidate's reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Paper II had 100 objective type compulsory question,s each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected. The results are available on http://www.telanganaset.org.

    How to check TS SET result 2018 result:

    • Go to http://www.telanganaset.org
    • Click on the link for TS SET result
    • Enter the required details
    • Submit
    • View your result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 6:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue