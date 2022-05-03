Federal front to hiring I-PAC: How KCR is planning to take on BJP, Congress

TS Police Recruitment 2022 Application Form: How to apply? Step-by-step guide

India

oi-Prakash KL

Telangana, May 3: The application process for Telangana Police recruitment kick-started on Monday for filling over 17,000 posts. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) opened the online portal for the application at 8 am and applications will be received till 10 pm on May 20.

There are a total of 17,291 vacant posts in various departments. As many as 15,422 posts are vacant in the Police department, 402 posts in the special protection force department, 636 posts in disaster response and fire department, 154 posts in Prison and correctional services, 63 posts in the transport department and 614 posts in prohibition and excise department.

It is mandatory for the interested candidates to have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than 25 years as of July 1, 2022. The interested candidates are required to register themselves using a mobile number on the official website of TSLPRB (tslprb.in). A 'step-by-step' user guide on how to apply online is also available on the website.

How to Submit Application Online?

The Candidates are required to visit the website www.tslprb.in and Click on Apply Online

If already registered Select Yes, it will be directed to Sign in page. If not Registered, select No, it will

be directed to the Registration page. By default if you are visiting the site for the first time, you haveto click on NO button for fresh Registration.

Fill all the details in the Registration Form and Click on Submit button.

The following alert message will appear. - Verify all the Details in the Registration Form before submission. Once submitted, No modifications will be allowed under any circumstances. Click on OK to proceed. Click on Cancel to modify details.

An OTP will be sent to the Registered Mobile Number / e-mail ID. Enter the OTP received on the Registered Mobile Number / e-mail ID and Click on Verify button. After succesful validation with OTP, you will be directed to Login Page. Click on Login.

Please enter the OTP that you have received.

In the Sign in Page, enter Registered Mobile Number and Password (for first time login, the default

password is your Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY (Ex: 28051991)) and Click on Sign in button, it will bedirected to Change Password Page. After providing New Password and Confirm New Password, clickon Change Password button.

After Change Password, it will be directed to Sign in Page again. After Sign in, it will be directed toFee Payment Page. The Payment can be made through Payment Gateway (Debit Card / Credit Card /Net banking / UPI

Candidate is required to select the required posts as per his/her eligibility and Pay the requisite Feeby clicking on Continue to Pay button.

It will be directed to the Payment Gateway page. Choose the appropriate option to pay the Fee i.e. Credit Card / Debit Card / Internet Banking / UPI etc. and Pay the Fee by clicking on Make Payment button. During the payment process, please don't press back (or) refresh buttons. Wait till payment success message appears

After successful payment, Click on Continue to Fill the Application button. It will be directed toOnline Application Form.

After Filling all the details, Select I Agree and Click on Proceed to Next Page

Fill Educational Qualifications for the selected posts and Click on Submit.

It will be directed to Print Application page. Download the Filled in Online Application Forms for theposts applied for by clicking on the respective posts applied button. A pdf file will be downloadedpost wise. Take printout of the Online Application Forms and preserve till the recruitment process is

completed.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 19:00 [IST]