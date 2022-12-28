Truth behind UAE visa ‘ban’ on Pakistanis

Though UAE and Pakistani authorities have dismissed the media reports, speculations are rife that the Pakistanis themselves floated it as they wanted to know why many of their applications for UAE visas were rejected.

New Delhi, Dec 28: Pakistani authorities have denied that the UAE has put any kind of hidden ban on the entry of Pakistanis hailing from some specific areas of the country, into the Arab nation. News reports were published in the media, including this portal, suggesting that Pakistanis from these areas go to UAE on tourist visas but start begging once they land there, forcing the Arab nation to put some sort of unofficial embargo on their entry.

The reports have, however, been denied by the Pakistani authorities for obvious reasons. In a statement, the Foreign Office of Pakistan dismissed the news stories circulating on the 'shadow ban'. Pakistani spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the department was aware of the media reports but described them as 'false'. She claimed that she can confirm that no such ban is put in place by the UAE for issuance of visas to any Pakistani citizen.

In a similar statement, the Consul-General of the UAE in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, sought to clarify that the media reports are not true. According to the official statement, Pakistani citizens from all cities are free to apply for any type of UAE visa and they will be considered on their merit on a case to case basis as per the related rules and regulations.

Earlier this year, prominent news agency ANI had reported that UAE immigration authorities at Dubai International Airport denied entry to around 80 Pakistani passengers. Although these people carried visitor's visas, they were carrying bogus return tickets. The authorities had then noticed that the Pakistanis were not carrying enough cash with them for sustenance in the UAE. This drew the assumption that the visitors were going either for illegal employment or begging.

Begging is illegal in UAE

Now, the only conclusion can be drawn from the media reports and the denial thereafter is that the Pakistani authorities are only trying to save face from the disgrace. Noteworthily, begging is illegal in the UAE and according to the local laws, anyone caught begging there will be fined AED 5,000 and imprisoned for a term up to three months.

Some Pakistani nationals, who are notorious for carrying out begging, are always on the radar of the UAE authorities. So, there is every valid reason to believe the Arab country might be having an 'unofficial' policy to restrict entry of such foreigners.

