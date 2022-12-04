'Trust my friend PM Modi', says French President Macron as India takes over G20 Presidency

India

After US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron has now wished India as it assumed the G20 Presidency.

New Delhi, Dec 04: As India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a photo of himself with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exuding confidence in India's leadership.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world."

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief discussion at the start of the G20 Summit. Sharing a picture of the two leaders, the Prime Minister's Office said, "A brief discussion at the start of the G20 Summit with President Emmanuel Macron." French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, tweeted, "As this crucial #G20 summit begins, France and India are already coordinating closely."

World Leaders Extend Support to India

On Friday, describing India as a strong partner of the US, President Joe Biden said he was looking forward to supporting his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India's G20 presidency. "India is a strong partner of the US, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India's G20 presidency," Biden tweeted.

Replying to Prime Minister Modi's tweets, President Biden underlined that both countries "will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises." Prime Minister Modi said India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India assumed the G20 Presidency. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih tweeted, "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, the government, and the people of India on India assuming the Presidency of G20. I have every confidence in India's leadership to promote diplomacy and dialogue to build consensus and find enduring solutions to pressing issues in global affairs."

On December 1, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wished success to India on assuming the G20 presidency. Albanese tweeted, "Wishing every success to @narendramodi on India assuming the G20 presidency." Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also congratulated PM Narendra Modi as India assumed the G20 Presidency. He looked forward to working with PM Modi in addressing various challenges faced by the international community.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, Modi said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website as well, according to a report in PTI.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, he said. "Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm - of human-centric globalisation," Modi noted. The country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products among other subjects, the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

