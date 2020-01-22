  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir issue after meeting Imran Khan at Davos

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: United States President Donald Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday and said that US is watching closely the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Reportedly, on Tuesday both the world leaders called on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Trump said that they are watching closely on the Kashmir issue and the relation that is going on with India and Pakistan, if needed US can certainly help.

    Trump, who is likely to visit India in the last week of February, regarding plans of visiting Pakistan stated that as they met now, so won't really have to visit Pakistan now. However, he wanted to say hello to both the countries at a relationship standpoint.

    Reportedly, after Khan's maiden visit to Washington last year July, this was the third leadership-level interaction between both Pakistan and the US . Earlier, in September 2019 also, both the world leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

    Coincidently, the meeting between Khan and Trump came amid the crisis in the Gulf region between Iran and the US, and Pakistan is putting efforts to persuade US's support on the Kashmir issue.

    Donald Trump heading to Switzerland as impeachment trial reconvenes

    The bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have remained strained after the BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status last August and bifurcated the state into Union Territories.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump imran khan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue