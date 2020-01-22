Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir issue after meeting Imran Khan at Davos

New Delhi, Jan 22: United States President Donald Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday and said that US is watching closely the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, on Tuesday both the world leaders called on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland.

Trump said that they are watching closely on the Kashmir issue and the relation that is going on with India and Pakistan, if needed US can certainly help.

Trump, who is likely to visit India in the last week of February, regarding plans of visiting Pakistan stated that as they met now, so won't really have to visit Pakistan now. However, he wanted to say hello to both the countries at a relationship standpoint.

Reportedly, after Khan's maiden visit to Washington last year July, this was the third leadership-level interaction between both Pakistan and the US . Earlier, in September 2019 also, both the world leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Coincidently, the meeting between Khan and Trump came amid the crisis in the Gulf region between Iran and the US, and Pakistan is putting efforts to persuade US's support on the Kashmir issue.

The bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have remained strained after the BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status last August and bifurcated the state into Union Territories.